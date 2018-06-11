Kylie Jenner Shares Fresh Faced Selfie With Baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner shared another new photo of baby Stormi Webster, although you have to squint to see her.

On Sunday morning, Jenner posted a selfie from bed, with 5-month-old Stormi peeking into the frame. “I spy with my little eye,” Jenner wrote in the caption.

This is the second “barely-there” photo Jenner has shared of Stormi this weekend. On Friday, she posted a photo on her Instagram Story, showing almost all of Stormi, except her head.

These recent photos show that Jenner is trying to keep Stormi’s face out of the spotlight while still posting frequent photos of herself. Even when posting a photo of herself carrying Stormi while on her way to nieces Penelope Disick and North West’s birthday on June 3, Jenner kept Stormi’s face hidden.

The June 3 photo also drew some ire from fans because of how Jenner was cradling Stormi in a Gucci baby carrier.

“The place where baby sits needs to go from knee to knee,” one person wrote.

Another offered a very detailed criticism of the photo, writing, “Baby’s legs should always be in a frog position, bottom down knees up, straddling you, with legs up at a 90° angle to the spine. (except for in cradle carries) This is the best, most correct and most desirable position for baby.”

However, Jenner’s big sister Kim Kardashian West said Stormi will soon be featured in a photo shoot with the other newborns in the Kardashian-Jenner fold, Khloe Kardashian’s 2-month-old daughter True Thompson and her 6-month-old daughter Chicago.

“The three little girls are gonna grow up together,” Kardashian told Entertainment Tonight on June 5. “Chi and Stormi are just two weeks apart and then True is just a few months behind so that’s really exciting.”

Kardashian said she is planning the photo shoot with Khloe and Jenner.

“We’re so excited,” Kardashian told ET. “Me and Kylie [Jenner] and Khloe are planning one of those kids’ photo shoots, just like a silly shot that we can have all the girls, ’cause Stormi and Chicago have so many pictures together. So, we can’t wait for True to join the crew.”

Jenner and rapper Travis Scott welcomed Stormi on Feb. 1, but Jenner did not announce the birth until Feb. 4. At the time, she apologized to fans for not revealing her pregnancy earlier on social media, but made up for it with an 11-minute documentary short about her experiences during pregnancy.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Kylie Jenner