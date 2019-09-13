Kylie Jenner Reveals Red Hot First Official ‘Playboy’ Photo

Kim Kardashian is no longer the only member of the family “breaking the internet” with magazine covers. Kylie Jenner gave fans a peek at Playboy’s “Fall Pleasure” 2019 issue where she graces the cover rocking a ruby red bra with matching silk red underwear, and fans are going crazy.

In the photo, Jenner is only visible from her neck down to the top of her thigh while she uses her hand to touch her chest while wearing a diamond embedded Playboy necklace.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s safe to say that her fans, and her sisters, were very excited for the photo.

Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were among the first to flood the comment section, with Kardashian posting, “You are so beautiful Kylie!!!! Wow wow wow wow.”Jenner followed by using three red siren emojis.

Someone else suggested she sign a few copies and hand them out to fans, writing, “This is so hot!!!!!! You’re gorgeous,” a fan wrote followed by [three heart emojis]. “[Red] is your color for sure. You should do a giveaway and give some signed copies out to fans.”

Playboy made their own comment saying, “Kyling it [fire emoji].”

In the recent publication, boyfriend Travis Scott interviews his leading lady where she opened up with fans about her sex life and how it’s actually improved since becoming a mom. Despite recent drama and rumors, the pair are loving parents to daughter Dream.

“A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life but I feel like that’s the opposite of our experience,” Scott mentioned according to ET.

Jenner agreed saying, “Yeah, I feel like we’ve definitely proven that rumor to be wrong.”

The 22-year-old makeup mogul also added that Scott plays a huge role in helping make her feel confident enough to feel sexy while being a mom to their daughter.

“You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can co-exist and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn’t mean you have loose morals or you’re not a good mother. You can be sexy and still be a badass mom.”

While Jenner has been teasing shots of the magazine special on her Instagram account, so has Playboy. In their photo, they use a quoted caption of Jenner saying she never thought she would pose for the magazine.

Jenner’s big sister Kim Kardashian posed for Playboy in 2007. Fans will remember on Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she had a hard time debating on whether she wanted to do it or not but ended up moving forward with the opportunity.

This was also the episode where their mom Kris Jenner’s was quoted saying, “You’re doing amazing sweetie,” during the shoot. This quickly became famous as she encouraged her nervous daughter while taking photos on her own camera. Hard to think we won’t see something similar in the newest season of the show.