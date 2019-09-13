Kylie Jenner Reveals Motherhood Has Improved Her Sex Life in Candid New ‘Playboy’ Interview

Who says becoming a parent will decrease your sex life? Not for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. In a new interview for Playboy by Scott himself, the beauty mogul and reality TV star says becoming a mother to daughter, Stormi, actually improved the couple’s sex life in a new interview conducted by the rapper himself for Playboy.

“A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life but I feel like that’s the opposite of our experience,” Scott said according to ET.

“Yeah, I feel like we’ve definitely proven that rumor to be wrong,” Jenner replied.

The 22-year-old billionaire added that the father to Stormi lifts her up in such a way that she feels confident she can be both a sexy woman and an awesome mother: “You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can co-exist and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn’t mean you have loose morals or you’re not a good mother. You can be sexy and still be a badass mom.”

In regards to pleasure, the makeup mogul adds that she gets it by “doing things people say I can’t do.”

Throughout the week, Jenner has been sharing photos from her shoot as she appears on the cover for the Playboy’s Fall 2019 Pleasure Issue. The cover features Jenner in a red bra and matching red, laced panties while she holds one hand up to her chest as she sports a diamond embedded Playboy necklace.

In her interview with Scott, she notes why they’re such a good pair.

“We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life,” she said, mentioning that Scott is her best friend. “Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.”

Her man did appear in some of the shots that she shared to Instagram, but the publication shared one in particular to their page, using a quote from Jenner noting that she never thought she would appear in Playboy.

While most of the sneak peek’s aren’t too provocative, one shot she does appear completely nude — wearing a cowboy hat — as she leans up against Scott.