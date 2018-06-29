Kylie Jenner Reveals She’s Living With BFF Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner‘s best friend Jordyn Woods is not only her frequent Instagram co-star, but also her roommate, as the new mom recently revealed.

In a make-up tutorial video for Vogue this week, the 20-year-old Jenner said Woods often lends a helping hand. She even uses Woods as a test subject for new Kylie Cosmetics products.

“I test out most of my stuff on Jordyn because we live together. So I’m like, ‘Jordyn, I need you,’” Jenner said in the clip. “Everyone that comes in my house has tinted red arms from swatches and shadows.”

Surprisingly, Jenner is not living with Travis Scott, the father of her baby, Stormi Webster. Still, an insider recently told Us Weekly that the two have become a closer couple since Stormi’s birth in February.

“It’s amazing how much Stormi has brought them together and brought the entire family together with Kylie and Travis. Kylie is loving being a mother,” an insider told the magazine. “Stormi is the light of her life. Travis is a great dad — he’s doting on her and loves holding her. He’s been really supportive, wants to be there for all the milestones. He’s been moving work commitments to spend as much time as he can around Stormi.”

Woods, also 20, has been hanging out with Stormi so much that she has baby fever herself.

“I can’t hang out with Stormi anymore because I thought it would be enough but she gets cuter everyday and I think I’m coming down with some form of fever,” the model joked on April 25.

Woods also provided insight into Jenner’s life as a new mom. In March, Woods called it a “whole new experience” for her BFF.

“I’ve put myself in that situation of me actually carrying a child, and it’s not easy. It’s really not easy,” Woods jokingly told PEOPLE. “So I admire any woman who gave [birth] because that s– is crazy.”

Jenner recently deleted all her Instagram posts showing Stormi, although she shared a photo on her Instagram Story last week with the back of Stormi’s head. Jenner reportedly felt “terrified” because of online trolls threatening to kidnap Stormi.

The entrepreneur is also planning Stormi’s first birthday party, even though she still has seven months to go.

“Stormi is going to be 5 months this weekend, which really is tripping me. That means we’re halfway to a year… almost. And I’m already thinking about her first birthday and how it’s going to be epic,” Jenner said in an Instagram Story video. “I was going to do super magical unicorn theme but North and Penelope beat me to it. So I have to think of something else.”