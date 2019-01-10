Kylie Jenner Reportedly Living on Just 500 Calories a Day in Effort to Be Thin

Kylie Jenner is reportedly on a strict diet that involves only eating 500 calories a day in order to keep her thin figure.

“Kylie’s become totally fixated on having the perfect figure,” an insider told InTouch Weekly Wednesday, adding that she “could” be living on 500 calories a day.

The 21-year-old make-up mogul “pinches her stomach and thighs and complains she’s fat,” the insider claimed. “She’s practically starving herself. She’ll do anything it takes to lose more weight, even if it means risking her health.”

Her boyfriend, 26-year-old rapper Travis Scott, is not a fan of this though and is “begging her to gain some weight,” the InTouch source claimed. Scott even does not like eating out with her since she “just picks at lettuce.”

Kris Jenner is also concerned about Jenner’s eating habits, according to the insider. “Kris has always motivated her kids to be in shape, but she’s concerned about Kylie,” the insider said.

Another friend told Radar Online that Jenner is “obsessed with having the best ribs by the time the family slip away for a vacation in Bali or somewhere similar.”

The Radar informant said Jenner’s “metabolism has been affected since the baby,” adding, “She’s living off one smoothie and a handful or nuts and hot lemon water, and nothing much else.”

In addition to the giant changes, a source told E! News in July Jenner began a new exercise routine. She “loves her body after having baby Stormi, but wants to tone and tighten up areas that she feels are different now,” the source said at the time.

Jenner welcomed her daughter, Stormi Webster, on Feb. 1, and has opened up about the changes her body experienced during her pregnancy in the past.

“Pregnancy completely changed my body at a super young age, but I really don’t care,” she told Glamour U.K. in September.

In a July YouTube video, Jenner also told fans that “people can get the wrong idea on Instagram sometimes” when it comes to how quickly she bounded back after giving birth.

“My boobs are … three times the size, which bothers me. I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs [are] bigger,” she continued. “And honestly, I’m finding I have to change my style a little because nothing in my closet fits me from before.”

Scott and Jenner first met at Coachella 2017. Scott told Rolling Stone in December they will get “married soon.”

Photo credit: Erik Voake/Getty Images for Adidas