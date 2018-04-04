Kylie Jenner Shows off Post-Baby Bod in Cheeky New Photo

Kylie Jenner has been back on social media in full force since the birth of daughter Stormi in February, and the new mom is continuing to show off her fashion game in a new series of snaps shared to Instagram.

In the images, Jenner dons a pair of black and white track pants, a white long-sleeved shirt and a tiny black backpack as she poses for the camera in an industrial-looking space, showing off her post-baby body about two months after giving birth to her daughter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 20-year-old looks no different than she did before her pregnancy, her famous figure perfectly posed as she modeled for the camera.

The reality personality’s exposed and toned midriff prove that she’s as in shape as ever, with the new mom already having shown off her post-baby abs on more than one occasion. Clearly, she’s feeling good, and judging by the evidence, she’s looking great as well.

Jenner shared several shots of herself on Tuesday, including a rare photo of the makeup mogul smiling. She didn’t offer a caption for any of the images, though her happy expression seems to speak for itself.

Fans also saw Jenner share a smile during her Easter celebration over the weekend, with the makeup mogul sharing a video of herself and boyfriend Travis Scott playing with baby Stormi on Snapchat.

In the clip, Scott sits holding his daughter as she gazes up at him, while Jenner sits next to the pair and lovingly strokes her baby girl’s hair.

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Apr 1, 2018 at 3:13pm PDT

Another video posted by Jenner shows the infant looking up at her dad, with someone noting in the background, “The way she’s staring at you.”

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Apr 1, 2018 at 3:16pm PDT

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner