Kylie Jenner Spotted for First Time Since Giving Birth to Stormi

Kylie Jenner has been spotted out in public for the first time since giving birth to her daughter Stormi.

TMZ shared paparazzi photos of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family member out in Calabasas, California. She has shed a lot of the weight she gained during pregnancy and appears to have a flat stomach.

Jenner can be seen wearing a black shirt and shorts paired with a white coat and a black fanny pack.

Stormi, Jenner’s newborn daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott, was not with her when the photos were taken. The Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur was only accompanied by best friend Jordyn Woods.

The outlet reports that the two were headed to a meeting in Los Angeles when the photos were taken.

This spotting is especially notable because Jenner has been keeping a low profile since her pregnancy became public knowledge.

Jenner addressed this absence from the public eye when she announced Stormi’s birth on Instagram.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

She also revealed how the pregnancy affected her and how her family helped keep things secret.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” Jenner wrote. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st, and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”