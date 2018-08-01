Kylie Jenner Launches Her Own Instagram Face Filter

Kylie Jenner is one of the reigning queens of Instagram, so it’s only natural that the makeup mogul would land her very own face filter on the app.

As of Tuesday, users now have the opportunity to try out a few of Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics lipsticks with the new filter, as well as a few other cosmetic accents that will get them one step closer to achieving the 20-year-old’s famous look.

Users can try out seven of Kylie Cosmetics’ most famous colors including Candy K, Dolce, Posie K, Say No More, Shady, Boy Bye and Glitz, which are all currently sold out on the brand’s website. The filter will also offer some eyelash definition and a subtle contour for a natural glam look.

It’s only natural that Jenner has teamed up with Instagram, as the 20-year-old recently topped Hopper IQ’s annual Instagram Rich List.

The list measures the potential amount certain celebrities can make by posting on social media, with Jenner estimated to be able to earn $1 million from a single post.

A recent Forbes article estimated Jenner’s wealth at $900 million and named her as the next likely candidate to become the youngest self-made billionaire, thanks to her company’s massive growth in such a short period of time.

In her interview with Forbes, Jenner explained that her massive social media reach makes it easy for her to share her products.

“Social media is an amazing platform,” the new mom said. “I have such easy access to my fans and my customers.”

Jenner put her social media marketing skill to use once again this week when she revealed her brand’s collection for her upcoming 21st birthday.

Named the 21 Collection, the new products will launch on August 6, four days ahead of Jenner’s August 10 birthday. Products include an eyeshadow palette, lipsticks, liquid eyeshadows, a highlighter and three new Lip Kits.

“I can’t believe I’m about to 21,” Jenner told fans on social media. “It’s definitely the most personal collection that I’ve done. I hope you guys love it. My birthday collections are super special to me because the first collection I ever did was for my 19th birthday, so this is going to be my third annual birthday collection. My birthdays are kind of what set off collections for me.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner