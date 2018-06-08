Kylie Jenner Shows off Her Piercings in Sultry Selfie

Kylie Jenner and best friend Jordyn Woods showed off their piercings in a new sultry Instagram post.

In the new photo, Jenner posed with Woods and the pair gave the camera a seductive look while showing off their toned bodies, including Jenner’s flat tummy a few months after giving birth to her and Travis Scott’s first child together, Stormi Webster.

“Piercings,” the Life of Kylie star captioned the photo, which immediately got showered with compliments from her fans on the comments section.

“[Best friend forever] goalssss,” one user wrote referring to Jenner and Woods.

“Look at that flat stomach!!!!!” another one commented.

Other commenters were getting inspired to get piercings of their own, tagging friends and suggesting the activity.

Jenner’s 4-month-old daughter Stormi recently made headlines for her own apparel. The new mom revealed on social media that her baby girl occasionally travels in a Gucci baby carrier, posting a photo of herself holding Stormi with the accessory ahead of nieces North West and Penelope Disick’s birthday.

A handful of people were not happy with the 20-year-old’s choice of baby accessory, with some commenting on the carrier’s design and the way it appeared to cradle Stormi.

“Be careful of hip dysplasia,” one person wrote. “She’s too young for her legs to hang like that.”

Another commenter opted to mom-shame Jenner for the way she was holding her daughter, writing, “Baby’s legs should always be in a frog position, bottom down knees up, straddling you, with legs up at a 90° angle to the spine. (except for in cradle carries) This is the best, most correct and most desirable position for baby.”

While Stormi did not appear in the piercings photo, fans of the reality star can assume she is close by, as Jenner revealed to sister Kim Kardashian West in an Evening Standard interview that she wants to bring her daughter “everywhere.”

“I think about her all the time, anywhere I am,” she said. “I would rather be with her or wish she can come everywhere. I can’t wait till she can come everywhere with me, because right when she’s old enough I’ll bring her everywhere.”

She also responded to Kardashian’s note that the early days of motherhood can be challenging, sharing that her own experience has been quite the opposite.

“I feel like it’s just been so amazing, and so much fun,” she said. “I’m learning so much more about myself and life, and it’s been such a great experience. Of course there’s hard times and stuff… even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues… and all the ups and downs. And also even when I’m here it was so hard to leave this morning. I’m like, ‘I’ll be right back, I’m so sorry, I have to leave!’ and she doesn’t even know what’s going on.”