Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Record Beaten by Picture of an Egg

There’s a new queen of Instagram, and it is not Kylie Jenner. On Sunday night, a simple photo of an egg beat Jenner’s photo of her daughter’s hand.

Back on Jan. 4, an Instagram page called @world_record_egg posted a photo of an egg with only one goal in mind.

“Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this,” the caption reads. The user added the hashtags “Like The Egg,” “Egg Gang” and “Egg Soldiers.”

As of this writing, the post has reached over 19.9 million likes.

“This is a madness. What a time to be alive,” the account’s creator wrote in an Instagram Story message. “Thank you so much for all of your support and messages. I’m gonna try and get back to as many of you as possible. But for now I need to sleep. It doesn’t en here though, we’re just getting started. #EggGang Mic drop.”

The previous record-holder for the most liked photo on Instagram was Jenner’s Feb. 6, 2018 post announcing daughter Stormi Webster’s name, along with an image of Stormi’s hand holding Jenner’s thumb.

BuzzFeed News reached out to the creator of the egg account, but the person who replied claimed to be “Henrietta,” a chicken from the U.K.

“Eugene is my egg,” Henrietta wrote in an email to BuzzFeed. The chicken believed the egg gained support because “the power of the egg is strong.”

The creator made the account after reading an article about Jenner’s Instagram record.

View this post on Instagram Take that little egg A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 13, 2019 at 6:04pm PST

“I saw this as a challenge to beat it,” the Instagram creator explained. “It was nothing personal.”

BuzzFeed asked Henrietta if the chicken came before the egg, but she replied, “The Egg Gang.”

After losing the record, Jenner responded with a video on Snapchat where she broke an egg and dropped the yolk on the hot ground.

“Take that little egg,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote in the caption.

Jenner’s fans called on each other to help make sure her photo could beat the egg. “DONT LET THIS SURPASS EGG,” one person wrote.

“i cant believe an egg took this pictures place smh,” added another.

“An egg is more famous than one of the Kardashian’s post…. WOW,” another wrote.

The third-most liked Instagram post is Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s engagement announcement from July 9, with 13.4 million likes.

Photo credits: Instagram (egg)/Getty Images (Jenner)