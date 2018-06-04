Kylie Jenner’s Gucci Wrap for Stormi Doesn’t Keep Critics Away

Kylie Jenner is nothing if not fashionable, and it seems she plans on extending that trait to her 4-month-old daughter, Stormi.

The new mom used Instagram over the weekend to share a snap of herself cradling her daughter, revealing that her newborn travels in her very own Gucci baby carrier, a sight that immediately drew the ire of some followers.

Jenner shared the photo to celebrate her nieces North West and Penelope Disick’s birthdays, writing, “Happy birthday North & P.”

The Gucci carrier retails for a casual $625, though it appears to be sold out online.

Naturally, a handful of people were not happy with the 20-year-old’s choice of baby accessory, with some commenting on the carrier’s design and the way it appeared to cradle Stormi.

“Be careful of hip dysplasia,” one person wrote. “She’s too young for her legs to hang like that.”

Another added, “The place where baby sits needs to go from knee to knee.”

A third person decided to mom-shame Jenner for the way she was holding her daughter, writing, “Baby’s legs should always be in a frog position, bottom down knees up, straddling you, with legs up at a 90° angle to the spine. (except for in cradle carries) This is the best, most correct and most desirable position for baby.”

Someone else was worried about Stormi’s exposed head under the Calabasas heat.

“Put a damn hat on that baby’s head,” they wrote. “Mom life humhmm.”

Judging by her caption, Jenner and Stormi were off to attend the joint birthday party of North and Penelope, who are soon turning five and six, respectively.

North’s mom Kim Kardashian shared plenty of photos of the festivities on Snapchat, using the platform to show off the girls’ matching rainbow robes as well as the party’s food and decor.

“North and P! Twin girls, turn around!” Kardashian told the girls on camera, adding, “Happy birthday ladies.”

The Kardashian-described “North and Penelope’s unicorn birthday party” was complete with unicorn-themed donuts, rice crispy pops and pair of colorful unicorn cakes.

Kardashian also shared a snap of the party’s festivities, which included rainbow pool floats and a horse wearing a unicorn horn.

“Real unicorns, guys,” Kardashian said. “Real unicorns.”

