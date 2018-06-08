Kylie Jenner Glows in Impromptu Photo Shoot With Crop Top and Short Shorts

Kylie Jenner is an expert when it comes to impromptu photo shoots, and if her latest Instagram photos are any indication, she’s never not photo-ready.

The Life of Kylie star shared a slew of new photos from what seemed like as spur of the moment shoot. The reality star shared several posed while sitting and lying on a bed while wearing a crop top and short shorts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenner also used the photos to promote the “Koko Matte Lip” kit from Kylie Cosmetics, which looked great with her sun-kissed skin and toned body.

“She’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom,” one user wrote, referencing the movie Mean Girls.

“Gorgeous,” another one added.

“I wish I could get a make over by you. Like honestly you are so talented and strong!” a third user wrote.

Jenner’s post-pregnancy body is looking great four months after giving birth to baby Stormi Webster in February. The new mom and baby made headlines recently after Jenner revealed she carries Stormi in a Gucci baby carrier.

A handful of people were not happy with the 20-year-old’s choice of baby accessory, with some commenting on the carrier’s design and the way it appeared to cradle Stormi.

“Be careful of hip dysplasia,” one person wrote. “She’s too young for her legs to hang like that.”

Another commenter opted to mom-shame Jenner for the way she was holding her daughter, writing, “Baby’s legs should always be in a frog position, bottom down knees up, straddling you, with legs up at a 90° angle to the spine. (except for in cradle carries) This is the best, most correct and most desirable position for baby.”

While Stormi did not appear in the piercings photo, fans of the reality star can assume she is close by, as Jenner revealed to sister Kim Kardashian West in an Evening Standard interview that she wants to bring her daughter “everywhere.”

“I think about her all the time, anywhere I am,” she said. “I would rather be with her or wish she can come everywhere. I can’t wait till she can come everywhere with me, because right when she’s old enough I’ll bring her everywhere.”

She also responded to Kardashian’s comment that the early days of motherhood can be challenging, sharing that her own experience has been quite the opposite.

“I feel like it’s just been so amazing, and so much fun,” she said. “I’m learning so much more about myself and life, and it’s been such a great experience. Of course there’s hard times and stuff… even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues… and all the ups and downs. And also even when I’m here it was so hard to leave this morning. I’m like, ‘I’ll be right back, I’m so sorry, I have to leave!’ and she doesn’t even know what’s going on.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner