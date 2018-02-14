Kylie Jenner Reveals First Instagram Photo Since Stormi Announcement

Kylie Jenner posted a new Instagram photo on Monday. It was her first post since announcing Stormi Webster’s name on Feb. 6 and the first new photo of herself to appear on her Instagram page since Dec. 3.

The photos included no caption and attracted 2.9 million likes in less than an hour. They shows her wearing the same red Adidas tracksuit she was seen wearing on Sunday in paparazzi photos. She has her eyes closed in both photos, and is behind the wheel of her SUV with red interior.

On Monday, TMZ posted paparazzi photos of Jenner getting Starbucks coffee in Los Angeles with her best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The 20-year-old Jenner announced the birth of her first child, Stormi Webster, on Feb.4, hours before the Super Bowl. She released an 11-minute documentary called “To Our Daughter,” and apologized to her fans for being quiet about her pregnancy on social media.

Woods also posted a photo from Jemmer’s pajama-themed baby shower.

“Your growth and maturity over this time never failed to amaze me,” she captioned the photo. “So excited for this new addition! Wifey [for life].”

Since Feb. 4, the only word fans have heard from Jenner came on Feb. 6, when she posted a photo of Stomi’s hand holding her thumb to announce the baby’s name.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” Jenner wrote on Instagram on Feb. 4. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

Stormi’s father is rapper Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster. However, it has been reported that Tyga, Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, wants a paternity test ot prove that Stormi is not his. It has also been speculated that Tyga is sending cryptic messages to Jenner through Instagram.

Photo credit: Instagram / @Kylie Jenner