Kylie Jenner Deletes All Stormi Photos From Social Media

Before Kylie Jenner gave birth to daughter Stormi Webster in February, the notoriously social media savvy star was silent for months, posting barely a thing on any of her social channels. Now, she’s taken a similar approach, suddenly deleting all photos of her daughter from social media in recent days.

After the 20-year-old shared a new selfie in which she appeared to have cropped Stormi out of the shot, fans began speculating about the reasoning behind the move, prompting Jenner to explain her decision.

“I spy with my little eye…” Jenner captioned the photo, which was a fresh-faced shot of herself with Stormi’s curls visible in the frame.

In response to commenters discussing Stormi’s omission, Jenner wrote, “yeah I cut my baby out. I’m not sharing photos of my girl right now.”

In addition to the crop, fans noticed that the Kylie Cosmetics founder had removed all photos of Stormi’s face from her Instagram page, though snaps where the infant’s face was not fully visible were left intact.

While Jenner has been open about her daughter since revealing her birth, it’s understandable that the new mom would want some privacy for her infant, and not sharing photos of Stormi on social media is one way to keep the infant from the public eye.

After Stormi was born, Jenner used social media to explain her absence, writing that she never purposefully tried to deceive her fans and that she stayed silent in order to experience her pregnancy in private.

“I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” she wrote on February 4.

“I knew for myself i needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way i knew how. there was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal i had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

Jenner’s change of heart might seem sudden, but the 20-year-old has been open about the fact that there are some aspects of fame she isn’t too fond of. As someone who has been in the public eye for around half of their life, it’s understandable that she would want to keep some things just for herself, and for now, that includes her daughter.

