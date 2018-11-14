Kylie Jenner Debuts Stylish New Silver Hair

Kylie Jenner has long been a fan of changing up her hair, and the reality star was at it again this week, debuting a brand new silver hair color on Instagram on Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old revealed her new look with a mirror selfie, tilting her head to the side as she showed off a blunt silver bob, clocking the shot in at 10:21 p.m.

She offered no caption, letting her winter-appropriate ‘do speak for itself.

While the style still looked wet in the photo Jenner shared, fans can be sure they’ll see the finished product on one of the reality star’s social media platforms soon.

Prior to this, Jenner had been sporting platinum blond hair for a few months since her 21st birthday in August, which saw her debut a waist-length set of extensions. She also rocked light pink strands for a brief period before going back to the light blond hue.

On Tuesday, she posted a throwback photo of herself rocking her natural dark hair, seemingly indicating that a return to her original color is imminent.

“Almost ready for my dark hair #Throwback,” Jenner wrote next to a pair of photos of herself wearing a leopard-print bralette and sequined skirt.

The makeup mogul’s new ‘do ties right in with her upcoming holiday collection for Kylie Cosmetics, which she revealed on Tuesday and will drop on Nov. 19. The collection features lipsticks, blushes, highlighters, lip gloss, an eyeshadow palette and more, and is all housed in baby blue packaging with silver snowflakes and blue glitter detailing.

Jenner is currently touring the country with boyfriend Travis Scott and their daughter, Stormi, as Scott performs on his Astroworld Tour, an experience Scott called his “life goal.”

“I keep Stormi on the road, she’s got her own dressing room vibe, got her own bus vibe,” he told E! News, sharing that he’s happy to have his daughter be “a part of what I’m living.”

“It’s so hard, because I grew up in a different household where I never had a nanny or nothing like that — my parents were never on a tour — so being able to do that and figure it out at 26, it’s like hard, but when you’re going through it, it’s like, ‘Oh this is dope,’” Scott said.

Later this year, Scott will take a break from tour to celebrate Stormi’s first holiday season with Jenner, the rapper even sharing that he’ll be participating in the matching family pajama trend.

“Last Christmas it wasn’t my thing, but we did it for this other holiday and it was kind of cool, and we recently did it for Halloween,” he revealed. “When you get a girlfriend you just start liking all types of stuff.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner