Kylie Jenner Debuts New Black Hair Color

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to switching up her hair color, and the makeup mogul has now changed shades once again, revealing on social media over the weekend that she’s currently rocking her natural dark hue.

Jenner shared her swap with fans on Sunday with a selfie featuring the reality star rocking her signature black tresses and gazing into the camera.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wearing a leopard-print top and gold earrings, Jenner let her hair do the talking and captioned the snap simply with a black-haired emoji and a black heart emoji.

Most recently, the 21-year-old had been sporting platinum blonde tresses, which she wore for events including Halloween, the Kardashian family Christmas party and traveling with boyfriend Travis Scott on his Astroworld Tour. She first dyed her hair blonde for her birthday in August, though she soon went light pink for a short time thanks to a temporary color before going back to blonde.

She was also seen with icy blue hair in recent weeks, ringing in the new year with best friend Jordyn Woods and posing in the reportedly $25,000 chair Scott purchased for the couple’s daughter, Stormi, while rocking the colorful hue.

Jenner’s hair color change came shortly after she lost the title of most-liked photo on Instagram on Sunday to an image of an egg posted by the account @world_record_egg.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder’s photo announcing the name of her daughter, Stormi, had previously held the title with 18.1 million likes, with the EGG GANG’s image surpassing that number within weeks of its publication. The photo of the egg is now sitting at over 31 million likes.

Jenner jokingly responded to the loss of her crown on Instagram Sunday when she uploaded a meme that read, “Kylie when she see’s [sic] the world record egg account.”

It was accompanied by a video Jenner had previously shared to Snapchat of herself attempting to fry an egg on the ground.

“Take that little egg,” she joked in the caption.

It should also be noted that Jenner liked the photo of the egg, so it’s clear she doesn’t have hard feelings about the whole thing.

View this post on Instagram Take that little egg A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 13, 2019 at 6:04pm PST

Photo Credit: Getty / Erik Voake