Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Makes ‘KUWTK’ Debut

Stormi Webster may be less than a year old, but Kylie Jenner’s little girl is already a television star!

Jenner’s daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott made her first appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians Sunday, and fans couldn’t wait to see more of the little girl.

The 21-year-old has spent most of this season off-screen, having kept her pregnancy private until after the birth of her daughter. But Sunday, fans got a little look inside what her early days as a mom were like as Jenner went into labor and gave birth to her first baby.

“[Kylie] did really, really well,” mom Kris Jenner told Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian. “She just kept saying, ‘I just don’t feel any pain.’ And you’d see these contractions like crazy and she would go, ‘I’m just not feeling it.’ And I’m like, ‘This is really weird.’”

Kris said her youngest was “such a trooper” and “so calm,” adding that she actually played a pivotal part in the now 7-month-old’s birth.

“It was really exciting. I delivered the baby! I delivered her! I delivered the baby,” Kris said. “I pulled her out!”

Later, the world got to meet their newest niece at a family dinner. The new mom looked happy to be sharing the special moment with her family, and her aunts clearly were doting on her.

“She just gave me the craziest side eye,” Kim told her sister, revealing that she was actually the first person to kiss the baby on the lips — even before her mom!

And while Jenner was happy to finally start her life as a mom, she admitted she missed being pregnant already.

“You never feel alone,” she said. “I was really sad to not be pregnant anymore.”

The Stormi reveal had Twitter feeling all sorts of emotions:

“Aweee I’m so happy to see Stormi and [Kylie]. She is so happy with Stormi it’s amazing!” one fan wrote.

Aweee I’m so happy to see Stormi and @KylieJenner 💛 She is so happy with Stormi it’s amazing! #KUWTK — shannon (@shannonkardassh) September 24, 2018

“Stormi is so cute [heart eye emojis]. i wanna smush those cheekbones,” another said.

Stormi is so cute 😍😍😍 i wanna smush those cheekbones #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/6dW5uUVF5w — Ed Matute 🤴🏻💧 (@ed_matute3) September 24, 2018

Another noted Khloé Kardashian’s special connection with the baby, saying, “Stormi is so cute!!! [Khloé] is especially in love with her!”

Stormi is so cute!!! @khloekardashian is especially in love with her! #KUWTK — Colin Brinkley (@cb_yellowjacket) September 24, 2018

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: Instagram/Kylie Jenner