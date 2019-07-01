Kylie Jenner Breaks Down, Asks Sisters Not to ‘Bully’ Jordyn Woods Amid Tristan Thompson Scandal on ‘KUWTK’

Kylie Jenner was stuck between her family and her best friend when news that her live-in bestie Jordyn Woods had been caught canoodling with sister Khloé Kardashian’s beau Tristan Thompson. Sunday’s Keeping up With the Kardashians season finale picked up right after the NBA player was caught cheating for a second time, with both sisters trying to figure out the future of their family.

As Khloé worked through her feelings of betrayal by letting go of her “zen” attitude on a drunken girls’ trip to Palm Springs with best friend Malika Haqq and sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie struggled being in the middle of everything, she revealed to mom Kris Jenner.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She knows that she put me in an uncomfortable position, to say the least,” she admitted, revealing Woods left their shared home almost immediately to go live with her mom. “Honestly, we’re not really talking.”

“For you, it’s kind of like a divorce, it’s truly such a longstanding relationship,” Kris added, with Kylie confirming, “Yeah, she’s probably the closest person to me on this planet.”

“It’s a roller coaster of emotions, and I don’t know what to say,” she continued. “I just feel like she’s going through a personal journey that I’m obviously not supportive of. I don’t know how we’re going to mend our relationship if she doesn’t figure it out with Khloé. I’m just like, ‘What were you thinking?’ She f—ed up.”

Tearing up, she added, “I just hope there’s a light at the end of this tunnel, but I don’t see it right now.”

As Kim and Kourtney went on the attack mode for their sister, sharing a shady video on Snapchat of them singing along to a song about cheating, Kylie begged them to keep things within the family.

“I just feel that we’re bigger than this, we’re better than this,” she told Kim on a tearful phone call. “And I feel like if you want to call her, yell at her and do whatever you want, or let’s all talk in person. But I just feel like the singing and the internet stuff, it’s just not OK.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder continued that she didn’t want to “bully” Woods, especially after she stopped by the house to pick some things up. “The look in her eye, she’s just obviously really going through it,” she explained. “I just don’t think anyone deserves this. Let’s just express everything to each other in person.”

Kim admitted she knew the video had gone too far, with footage playing of her taking it down just minutes after posting it in the first place.

“I definitely don’t want to be a part of bullying,” the KKW Beauty founder admitted. “I definitely can get petty at times, and it’s like, ‘Ugh, I wish I had taken the high road.’”

Photo credit: Instagram/Jordyn Woods