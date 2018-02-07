Kylie Jenner Chose Stormi’s Name Before Birth

Kylie Jenner revealed her newborn daughter’s name on Tuesday, sharing that she and boyfriend Travis Scott decided to name their baby girl Stormi. While some parents wait until their baby is born to decide on a moniker, it seems Jenner and Scott knew ahead of time what they wanted to name their daughter.

TMZ reports that the makeup mogul has received multiple gifts from Petit Tresor in Beverly Hills, one of which was a light grey baby alpaca blanket with “Stormi” embroidered on it in black, block lettering.

A source said the blanket was a gift from a Kardashian sister in late January, so while it’s not confirmed when Jenner chose Stormi’s name, she did do so before the baby was born.

Along with the blanket, well-wishers also purchased gifts including $250 diaper bags, a $1,500 black and white stroller and a $1,000 white rocking sheep. Caitlyn Jenner reportedly dropped $3,000 at the store.

Jenner officially introduced her baby girl to the world on Tuesday with a photo of baby Stormi holding her mom’s manicured hand.

“Stormi Webster,” Jenner captioned the snap, confirming that the newborn’s last name is that of her father, whose real name is Jacques Webster.

On Feb. 4, Jenner ended months of speculation when she revealed that she had given birth to her daughter, sharing an Instagram post and YouTube video announcing the news.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

