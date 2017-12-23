Kylie Jenner Hits 100M Followers on Instagram

Kylie Jenner has one more thing to celebrate this holiday season, as the reality personality officially reached 100 million followers on Instagram recently.

Jenner hit the milestone in early December and her numbers have likely only continued to grow. No doubt her followers are waiting for any glimpse of a potential baby bump, as the makeup mogul is rumored to be pregnant with her first child.

Sister Khloé Kardashian recently shared her own baby bump on Instagram, so Jenner’s followers are likely hoping for something similar.

Since rumors about Jenner’s pregnancy began to swirl in September, she has only posted new photos of herself from the chest up and has shared a number of older photos, which fans immediately noticed. She’s also continued to promote her company, Kylie Cosmetics, and included snaps from various photo shoots.

The 20-year-old celebrated the achievement on Twitter, writing, “100 f—king million on instagram…that’s a loooot of people lol. Wow wow.”

100 f*cking million on instagram 😳😳😳😳 that’s a loooot of people lol. Wow wow ♥️ — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) December 11, 2017

Jenner is the second member of her family to pass the 100 million mark, as sister Kim Kardashian earned 100 million followers of her own earlier this year. Sister Kendall Jenner is next in line to hit the illustrious mark, as she currently has 85.6 million followers on the platform.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner