Over $1M in Jewelry Stolen From ‘RHOBH’ Cast Member Kyle Richards’ Home

Kyle Richards Aspen vacation isn’t as relaxing as she would have hoped.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member and Mauricio Umansky’s new home in Encino, California was burglarized Wednesday while the family was away on vacation, PEOPLE reports.

More than $1 million in jewellery, including $150,000 of watches, was stolen from the home, TMZ initially reported.

The burglary was reportedly discovered by a housekeeper. The home was allegedly broken into through a window, and the home security system was unarmed, although a closet sensor tripped by the burglars clock the incident at about 1:15 a.m.

The Los Angeles Police Department told the publication they have no information at this time.

The celeb couple purchased their home in October for $8.2 million, according to Realtor.com.

Earlier this month, the former child star told PEOPLE that her family was still working on moving into the house.

“It’s taking forever,” she said. “There’s probably like 50 workmen in my house a day, so it doesn’t feel like a home yet. It’s a house still. So I’m waiting to make it my home.”

The couple initially left their $6.9 million Bel Air home, because Richards was “looking for a change.”

“I looked all over for over a year, and by coincidence I went to look at this house just to look at their floors, and I fell in love with the property because the house has a lot of history,” she explained of the Encino home. “It was built in 1892, and I just fell in love with it. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh.’ “

“When we travel I’m always saying to my husband, ‘I wish we could live in some place like this. With all of the trees and a big property,’ ” Richards continued. “But it’s not really conducive to our lifestyle. We have to leave California, so all of a sudden we found this property that felt like we were not in Los Angeles, and we just grabbed it.”

Photo credit: Bravo