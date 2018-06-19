‘KUWTK’ Will Address Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Say what you want about Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but the show keeps it real — even when it comes to the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

From Kim Kardashian’s divorce from Kris Humphries and Caitlyn Jenner’s transition to Khloé Kardashian’s pregnancy, the KarJenner family has laid all sorts of things bare for the E! cameras.

Khloé herself has yet to speak publicly about the news that the father of her child, True Thompson, was allegedly unfaithful to her throughout her pregnancy, but multiple sources close to the Kardashians revealed to Us Weekly Tuesday that the heartbreaking chain of events will be covered on the upcoming 15th season of KUWTK.

“They always discuss real life things on the show. They’ve never ignored a topic,” one source revealed. “It will definitely be brought up, but they don’t know how much. They can film hours about it, but in the end, Khloé is one of the executive producers and will have final say on what actually makes air.”

A second source said that the new mom, 33, promised her Cleveland Cavaliers player beau, 27, that his “cheating scandal won’t be a huge story line,” despite his desire for the whole thing to be swept under the rug.

“He doesn’t understand why it has to be addressed, but Khloé has said if it’s not dealt with on the show, questions will continue to linger,” the insider said. “No one has heard from Khloé directly about what she felt or what she has gone through, and she pointed out to Tristan that she won’t do anything to hurt him by briefly discussing the cheating. She has moved on from it.”

Thompson’s infidelity may be addressed, but the NBA player himself will not appear on the upcoming season of the show, as previously reported.

“Khloé could actually care less about whether or not he does,” a source told Us Weekly in early June. “She is focused on trying to rebuild the trust in the relationship.”

News that Thompson had been more than cozying up to other women throughout the Good American designer’s pregnancy broke just days before she gave birth to True in April, with videos and photos of him with other women emerging in a steady stream.

However, the couple has remained together despite the scandal, with the two stepping out in Los Angeles after returning to the west coast from Cleveland, Ohio. The two celebrated their California homecoming with a dinner at Nobu Malibu Monday after returning with baby True Sunday.

The new season of KUWTK will premiere in this summer on E!.

Photo Credit: Instagram / Khloe Kardashian