See the New ‘KUWTK’ Cast Photo Ahead of Season Premiere

The new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is only a few weeks away, meaning E! Network has started teasing the episodes in earnest, and has released a cast photo this week.

The cast photo shows Kris Jenner with her daughters, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashain West, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. All of the sisters and their mother are seen wearing black dresses, although Kim looks different with a shimmering, gold-colored bodysuit.

E! also released a new teaser, with scenes of a pregnant Khloe. There is also a scene where Kourtney blows up at an emotional Scott Disick, the father of her three children.

“I’m not going to be around people who bring me down on a daily basis,” Kourtney says in one scene.

Then, Kim tells Kourtney, “You don’t know how to relax.”

At one point, it looks like Kourtney wants to leave the show.

“She doesn’t want to be a Kardashian anymore,” Khloe says as we see Kourtney leave her home.

The new season will look at the “Kardashian baby boom” of 2018, which saw Kim, Khloe and Kylie all welcome new daughters. Kim welcomed Chicago West via surrogate in January; Kylie welcomed Stormi Webster in February; and Khloe’s daughter True Thompson came into the world this past April.

The cheating scandal involving Tristan Thompson, True’s father and Khloe’s boyfriend, is expected to be a major plot point in the new season.

“They always discuss real life things on the show. They’ve never ignored a topic,” a source told Us Weekly. “It will definitely be brought up, but they don’t know how much. They can film hours about it, but in the end, Khloé is one of the executive producers and will have final say on what actually makes air.”

While the topic might be touched on in the new episodes and Thompson will appear, he is not expected to be seen often. After all, the season was filmed while the NBA season was still going on. Thompson plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who made it to the NBA Finals in June. He is also not expected to appear in future seasons.

“Tristan didn’t appear a lot on Keeping Up With The Kardashians when his relationship with Khloe was solid, so it’s no surprise he has told her that he won’t be filming in the future for the show,” a source told Us Weekly last month.

The new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians starts on Sunday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.