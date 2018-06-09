New ‘KUWTK’ Promo Shows a Lot Has Changed for the Kardashian Family

A new promo for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians shows Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian fighting more than ever but, as Kris Jenner says, something will always keep them close.

The promo shows different snippets of the Kardashian sisters having arguments, including Kourtney comparing what people say online about her as opposed to Kendall Jenner, and Khloé confronting Kourtney over her attitude toward her.

Kardashian West also shared the promo on her Twitter account adding: “Probably our most rude argumentative fighting season we’ve ever had and I still hold my ground and am not backing down [laugh out loud]”

The promo comes a week after the first promo for the upcoming season was released on Twitter.

“Things have really changed,” Kim Kardashian West tells her sisters in the 30-second teaser. At the time, her family was growing, with the addition of Chicago West. She welcomed her third child via surrogate with husband Kanye West — the couple also share North and Saint.

Khloé also has motherhood on the brain.

“Baby on board!” The Revenge Body host tells everyone. The new mom gave birth to her first child, daughter True Thompson, days after news broke of NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheating on her with multiple women while she was pregnant.

As for Kourtney, she is focusing on her personal life after moving on from Scott Disick with now boyfriend Younes Benjima.

“Work is not important to me,” Kourtney tells her sister, who has been photographed traveling around Europe with Benjima.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired its season 14 finale back in March and a lot has changed for reality television’s royal family.

Kylie Jenner’s baby bump made its debut in the episode, with the Kylie Cosmetics CEO giving birth to daughter Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott in February — and Khloé was disappointed, but also excited, to discover she would be having a baby girl.

If the headlines from the Kardashians’ lives lately are any indication, season 15 might be the craziest season yet.

An official premiere date has not been announced for the series, though the Twitter account that shared the teaser said the series would be coming back in June, with sources confirming on Wikipedia a premiere date for June 17.

Another member of the family celebrating a big release is Kanye West, who premiered his new album Ye on June 1, and another collaboration with Kid Cudi called Kids See Ghosts on June 8.

Ye got a lukewarm reception, with most critics complaining that it was under-developed, and didn’t share the same unity of themes and ideas as his previous projects.

Still the album has its heartfelt moments. The rapper also addressed the recent cheating scandal between Thompson and Khloé.

KUWTK will premiere summer 2018 on E!