‘KUWTK’: Kylie Jenner Reveals Why She Broke the Cheating Scandal News to Sister Khloe Kardashian

On this Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, fans got a glimpse into all the sad, emotional drama behind Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal and the toll it took on Khloe Kardashian during the birth of her daughter, True.

In the episode that fans have waited for since the news broke, it was revealed how Khloe learned of her partner’s cheating via younger sister, Kylie.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“No one had the courage to tell Khloe, ’cause she was days away from giving birth,” Kylie says somberly in a confessional. “We didn’t want to stress her out, but we knew it was the right thing to do. So, I’m the one that told Khloe. I didn’t want to hurt her feelings, but I felt like she should hear from one of us versus on the Internet.”

With footage cutting to the family members reacting, Kendall is seen with Scott Disick in their car after spending the day skydiving getting emotional. “I’m going to cry over this,” she responds.

Shortly after, Kim reaches out and calls Khloe in what is seen as a heartbreaking phone call between sisters.

The episode, which was filmed in April when the cheating news actually broke, has been rocking headlines ever since. Several outlets have reported with sources close to Khloe and Tristan that their relationship is still on the rocks as “trust” has been broken, but others say she will stick by him regardless.

Prior to the episode’s broadcast, Khloe took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to tell fans how reliving Thompson’s cheating scandal will be “hard to watch” for her.

“Tonight’s episode is an uncomfortable and super emotional one for me, but when we signed up for this show over a decade ago, we signed up for a reality show, which meant showing you guys inside our lives, the good, the bad and the ugly,” Kardashian wrote.

“To relive these moments all over again is incredibly difficult emotionally but I also hope that with every trail (sic), tribulation and curve ball life throws at us, that we ALL get to learn from our journeys,” she added. “Amidst the tough times, I have been blessed with the ultimate gift, my sweet baby True who has changed my life in ways I never could have imagined.”

She later tweeted during the broadcast that she wishes E! could air the episodes closer to when the events actually occur.

I love filming for the show and I am proud that we are all strong and brave enough to be vulnerable BUT we have to start airing shows closer to real time. This episode is about 7 months old and it’s a lot to relive all over again But maybe I need to 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

“I love filming for the show and I am proud that we are all strong and brave enough to be vulnerable BUT we have to start airing shows closer to real time,” she wrote. “This episode is about 7 months old and it’s a lot to relive all over again But maybe I need to.”

More of the scandal and drama continues next week. Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!