Kris Jenner 'In Denial' About O.J. Simpson’s Parole

Kris Jenner revealed on the Sunday, Jan. 21 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she's more nervous than she lets on about O.J. Simpson being out of prison on parole.

A chilling moment saw Jenner sit down with her old friend Faye Resnick, who authored the controversial book Nicole Brown Simpson: The Private Diary of a Life Interrupted. The two discussed O.J. Simpson's upcoming parole.

Resnick told Jenner that Simpson's parole option "scares the death out of me," and that she's been "having nightmares about that."

Resnick wrote the 1994 book after Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were murdered.

Jenner — whose late husband, Robert Kardashian, was a friend of Simpson's and served as his defense attorney during his 1995 murder trial — admitted to being "in denial" about what was, at the time of their conversation, his upcoming parole hearing.

Simpson was released from Lovelock Correctional Institute on Oct. 1 after serving nine years in prison for a Las Vegas robbery. He was granted parole at the hearing Jenner and Resnick discussed months ago in July.

In the news of Khloé Kardashian's pregnancy with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson, Simpson denied being Kardashian's father, as goes the popular conspiracy theory. Simpson told TMZ that despite the theory that he's secretly the father of Kardashian and her siblings as the result of an affair with Jenner during her marriage to Robert Kardashian, that he has "nothing to do with it."

When TMZ followed Simpson out of a Las Vegas shop earlier this month, he was asked if congratulations were in order regarding Kardashian's pregnancy announcement.

"Well, for Bob [Robert Kardashian], God bless his soul, yeah. I don't know for me," he laughed. "I don't think for me I have nothing to do with it."

Simpson recalled that the Kardashian sisters were good children, but not at his hands.

"Khloe and the girls were all terrific girls when they were growing up… They're still nice and terrific except they've kinda added sex appeal to their resume," he added.

"I'm happy for 'em. Congratulations to her, but trust me, I had nothing to do with it. I would be proud if I had anything to do with it, but I don't," said the 70-year-old, who has five children from two previous marriages.

As he dodged the line of questioning, Simpson's daughter Sydney cackled in the background and added, "Are you serious?" Clearly, she is convinced she shares no blood with a Kardashian.

Simpson's relationship with the Kardashian family spans decades before Robert's death from esophageal cancer in 2003. The men were close friends, then he served as one of Simpson's lawyers during his infamous 1995 murder trial.