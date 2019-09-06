‘KUWTK’: Kris Jenner Cries Over Accusations She Slept With O.J. Simpson

Kris Jenner is still fending off rumors she had an affair with family friend O.J. Simpson during her marriage to Robert Kardashian, and it’s not something the Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch takes lightly. Jenner can be seen breaking down in tears in a trailer ahead of the Season 17 premiere this Sunday over a new tabloid report, confiding in daughter Khloé Kardashian, who has likewise fended off rumors of Simpson being her real father.

“They printed a story that I was sleeping with O.J.,” Jenner says through tears in the trailer. “After 25 years, you’d think it just wouldn’t be a thing.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The long-running rumor has been denied at every turn by both the Kardashian-Jenner family as well as Simpson, who upon his controversial debut on Twitter in June, denied both the affair and the paternity rumors.

“My life has always been involved in the sports world and I suspect as the weeks go on, that’s pretty much what we’ll be talking about. But once in a while I’m going to go off topic and talk about something else, and this is one of those times,” he began in a video he shared on social media. “You know, Bob Kardashian, he was like a brother to me. He was a great guy.”

“He met and married Kris and they really had a terrific time together, when they were together. Unfortunately, that ended,” he continued. “But never — and I want to stress, never, in any shape or form — have I ever had any interest in Kris, romantically or sexually, and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me. So all of these stories are bogus, bad, tasteless.”

“Khloé, like all the girls, I am very proud of, just like I know Bob would be if he was here,” he added. “But the simple facts of the matter is she is not mine.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 17 premieres Sunday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: E!