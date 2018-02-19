Kourtney Kardashian Talks About Freezing Her Eggs: ‘I Should Just Do It’

Kourtney Kardashian admitted she has babies on the brain. In a sneak peek at Sunday’s upcoming Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode, the 38-year-old mom of three told her sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian that she’s thinking about freezing her eggs.

“So, I’ve been thinking about freezing my eggs,” she told Kim and Khloé.

“Are you serious?” said Kim, 37. “You want another kid?”

“I should just do it so I don’t have to think, ‘Is this what I want, to have kids?’” Kourtney said. “It’s like, putting too much pressure.”

Kourtney shares three kids with ex Scott Disick: sons Reign, 3, and Mason, 8, and daughter Penelope, 5. Kourtney and Disick dated for nearly a decade before she officially ended it in 2015.

Even though the two are no longer romantically involved, Kourtney admitted during the October season 14 premiere of KUWTK that she wasn’t opposed to expanding her family with her 34-year-old ex.

“I feel like I would [have another baby with him] if the situation was right,” she said. “But that doesn’t mean, like, tomorrow, guys. So don’t get any ideas.”

In the preview of Sunday’s episode, Kourtney didn’t mention if she’d be freezing her eggs with Disick in mind or her new flame, 24-year-old Younes Bendjima. The two have been going strong since the summer, while Disick moved on with 19-year-old Sofia Richie in September.

“It’s definitely serious,” a source told PEOPLE in December of Kourtney and Bendjima, who were first introduced during a trip to Paris in October 2016. “No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy.”

“Younes has met her kids,” the insider added. “Kourtney’s family really likes him. He’s the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about her.”

Disick defended the 15-year age difference between himself and Richie, singer Lionel Richie‘s daughter, during a recent KUWTK episode, positing that Kris Jenner was just 17 when she met her future husband Robert Kardashian.

His argument doesn’t stop Kourtney from taking issue with Richie’s age, however. A source told PEOPLE that Kourtney’s initial reaction was “not positive.”

“Like most people, she thinks Sofia is way too young for him and doesn’t get it,” the source wrote.

Although Kourtney has some misgivings about the relationship, the source told PEOPLE she has realized Disick is “doing so much better” with Richie in his life.

“He has very much shaped up in the past few months,” the source told the magazine. “Kourtney is happy Scott is doing better. Things between Kourtney and Scott are civil.”

At first, Kourtney did not want Richie to meet the children, but since Richie has been spending so much time at Disick’s house, she gave in. Now, the kids see their dad every week.

“Kourtney didn’t think it would last and she never thought Sofia was going to meet her kids,” the source said. “But now, Sofia spends a lot of time at Scott’s, so Kourtney allowed her to meet the kids. She has met them a few times.”