Kim Kardashian Returned to Paris Following Her Traumatic Robbery Because It Was the ‘Right Thing to Do’

Kim Kardashian had some serious soul-searching to do before returning to Paris following her “horrific” robbery, she revealed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday.

After being tied up, held at gunpoint and robbed in October 2016 in her Paris hotel room, Kardashian spent years purposefully avoiding the city in which she admits she thought she was going to be killed. In July, however, she made the tough choice to travel and support her husband, Kanye West, and good friend Virgil Abloh, as he premiered his debut collection with Louis Vuitton.

Videos by PopCulture.com

West told his wife that while he wasn’t pushing her to make the trip, he wanted to be there for the best man at their wedding, seemingly throwing shade at former friend Jay-Z and his wife Beyoncé.

“I don’t want to put any pressure on you to go to Paris,” he told Kardashian in a rare KUWTK appearance for the rapper. “I know that was really hard the last time you were in Paris. I just think for the culture, for Kim K to show up for the first black designer at Louis Vuitton’s show, who was the best man at my wedding, just the world would really love to see you there — be surprised to see you there and love to see you there. But there’s no pressure.”

Kardashian responded, “I have to think about it.”

In the end, she decided she would take that big step not just for her friend and husband, but for herself.

“Even though I’m nervous, I think it’s really important to Kanye to go,” Kardashian told sister Khloé Kardashian. “I feel like its the right thing to do, for Virgil. … I definitely want to be there to support Kanye and Virgil, but the last time I was there, obviously was a horrific experience for me.”

“It’s time,” Khloé agreed of her choice to return to the city she once loved.

“I have so many special memories in Paris,” Kardashian agreed. “I hope that this trip will just be so good that I can start to remember all the magical things about Paris and why Kanye and I fell in love with it.”

The experience itself was “nerve-racking,” she later admitted, and the couple was sure to have security around them the entire time. “But I’m not trying to focus on anything negative,” Kardashian added.

In the end, Kardashian was happy she made the trip, and felt like she would be able to return in the future as well.

“I don’t think I’ll ever really forget my experiences in Paris — the good or the bad —and I think that’s OK,” she explained. “It all has made me who I am and thinking about it, feel like I could go back and feel safe and comfortable.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: Chesnot/WireImage/Getty Images