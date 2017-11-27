How the Kardashians Teach Their Kids the True Meaning of the Holidays

The Kardashians may be one of the most famous families in the world, but they’re trying to teach their children to give back to those who aren’t as fortunate as them.

During the holiday special of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian take their older kids North, 4, Mason, 7, and Penelope, 5,to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to spend time passing out food to people who don’t have as much as they do for the holidays.

When the head of the food bank asks North if she knows why she’s there to help that day, she confidently responds, “Because we need to feed the homeless people.”

“Every year I’ve been saying that I really want to get my kids involved in helping other people,” Kourtney confesses. “Giving is so rewarding.”

Soon, the kids are helping to stuff bags with fresh produce and canned goods to give out to a long line of people.

Tired after a long day volunteering, Kim and Kourtney help some sleepy kids into the car while reflecting on the true giving spirit of the holidays.

“I really want my kids to realize that the true meaning of the holidays is giving back and not just receiving presents from Santa,” Kourtney says.

Fans of the E! show were touched that the sisters were dedicated to teaching their kids proper values.

@kourtneykardash and @KimKardashian that is so awesome and admirable of you guys to show your kids how to give back and be apart of a great cause. giving and not just receiving…#KUWTK #KeepItKardashian — Aly Of TSH (@TheStylishHuman) November 27, 2017

I absolutely love that Kim is so dedicated to helping others and I really admire how much she is teaching her kids the importance of giving back. ❤️ #KUWTK — Paige (@KimKardashWst) November 27, 2017

Kimmie & North giving back to the less fortunate during the holidays…all the feels! #KUWTK 😢💕 — Amy Fierce (@HauteCoutureDiv) November 27, 2017

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!