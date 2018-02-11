‘KUWTK’ Preview: Kim Kardashian Reacts to Surrogate Identity Leak

Kim Kardashian tried to keep her surrogate pregnancy under wraps, but it leaked early, as shown on this week’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

As shown the latest KUWTK preview, cameras caught Kardashian’s reaction to the leak as she and her mother, Kris Jenner, discovered it.

“TMZ just posted that my surrogate is pregnant,” Kardashian tells Jenner as she stares at her phone.

Jenner looks on, mouth agape, and is clearly angry. Kardashian seems irritated and a bit worried at the situation.

In a confessional, Kardashian claims that the surrogate’s identity and “all her personal information got leaked.” She is presumably referring to a September TMZ report that claimed Kardashian and husband Kanye West’s surrogate was an African-American woman in her late 20s. She was said to have been a married college graduate in great physical condition with two young sons.

While it is only a snippet, the full conversation will surely be shown on Sunday night’s episode. Additionally, the show will show Kardashian and half-sister Kendall Jenner heading to New York Fashion Week and sister Kourtney dealing with a tarantula infestation.”

Kardashian herself has been very private about her surrogate’s identity. She even initially did not want the surrogate to know whose baby she was carrying.

“You could do it totally anonymously,” Kardashian told The Real in December. “You could go that route, and I just felt like I wanted whoever’s carrying my baby, like what if they weren’t a fan of me or my husband and what if they didn’t want to be carrying our baby? I wanted to give them that choice and be like, proud and on the same page. I wanted a relationship with her.”

The one detail she did reveal was that the surrogate ended up being a fan of her who watched KUWTK.

“She was, you know, someone that had watched the show, not like a superfan or anything — that would have been uncomfortable — but she had seen my struggle and seen how open I was about it,” Kardashian said. “So she was really proud to do it and really excited.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!.