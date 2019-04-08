‘KUWTK’: Kim Kardashian Fears ‘Breaking Point’ After Kanye West’s ‘SNL’ Rant

Kim Kardashian wasn’t sure how much more she could take as she tried to balance raising her family with husband Kanye West‘s increasingly demanding behavior.

In Sunday’s all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the KKW Beauty mogul was still reeling from West’s public declaration at his Chicago performance that he would be moving back to his hometown. Kardashian admitted he had mentioned moving into his late mother’s house back in Illinois, but she hadn’t taken the topic seriously, due to the complicated logistics of uprooting their family with three young children and one on the way.

Feeling the pressure already, Kardashian seemed to be trying to remain calm after West’s hosting gig on Saturday Night Live in October ended with a rant that was quickly taken off air in which he praised President Donald Trump.

“I know that Kanye is always gonna be Kanye, and I’m never trying to change that,” she told the camera. “I mean, that’s who I fell in love with, and I’m not trying to change who he is.”

Sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick, who also attended the taping, also had a diplomatically-worded take. “SNL was a little different,” he confessed. “It was cool to bring my kids there, and it was fun to hang around, and [9-year-old son Mason] got to see a lot of people. Overall, it was exciting. It was all just happening quick.”

Later at dinner, Kim confessed she didn’t know if SNL would “invite us back ever” after West’s stunt, adding, “I can’t control it.”

Mom Kris Jenner jumped in, “I just feel like to keep him calm, you really need to pay him a little more attention.”

Kim clapped back, “I have a million kids. I have a million jobs. This is all I’ve got.”

Disick stepped in to defend Kim: “I feel like you guys are not supportive enough of Kim,” he told the family. “All of you are like, ‘Why don’t you do this? Why don’t you do that?’ Do you guys think that she could do more? He’s already moving to Chicago!”

Jenner responded, “I think he might be expecting a lot more than you’re giving,” at which point Kim said, “I don’t have much more to give.”

To the camera, Kim continued, “I’m really happy that Chicago is such a good place for Kanye — it’s where he grew up, he has so many memories there and there’s a lot he wants to do there — but I definitely feel like I’m being pulled in a million different directions. The kids are in school and we have another baby on the way. So moving to Chicago would have to be a long conversation, and honestly it might be my breaking point.”

In the end, West agreed not to pick up his family and move them to Chicago like he would want if his wife would agree to spend more time as a family in the city he considered to be his true home.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: E!