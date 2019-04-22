‘KUWTK’: Khloe Kardashian’s Meltdown Blasted as Not ‘Normal’ Amid Tristan Thompson Tension

Khloé Kardashian may have been looking to simply relax and unwind on her family’s Bali vacation, but tension with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and sister Kourtney bubbled up almost immediately.

In Sunday’s all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé admitted she was feeling “nervous” traveling so far from home with baby True for the first time since giving birth. That, plus a chaotic plane trip filled with excited, screaming kids, and the continued fallout from Thompson’s first cheating scandal, led to Khloé exploding over the suggestion from her sister that they all do a little “soul searching” on their trip.

“That’s actually not a good soul thing to say,” Khloé told her. “That’s not very Zen of you.”

Kourtney, despite saying she was joking, then went on to tell her little sister she complained about “everything,” while she was a more “chill” sibling.

“Are you on crack that you’re chill?” Khloé snapped, asking sister Kim Kardashian and Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick, “Did you not hear the speech on the private plane? The b— complains for hours!”

“But you’re telling me that I’m f—ing critical because I asked not just to be lied to about my daughter?” she continued. “If you get lied to about the f—ing whether you throw a f—ing fit. God forbid it was about your child.”

Storming away from the table, Khloé told sister Kim of Kourtney, “Stop talking to me like I’m the most diva f—ing person. Tell her to suck my f—ing dick.”

The fight was definitely dramatic, but Kourtney suspected it might not be entirely about her, telling Disick, “That kind of an outburst isn’t normal.”

Later, the Good American designer teased that some of her tension had to do with a fight she was having with Thompson after she had to reschedule her trip to Los Angeles for a photoshoot, missing the time he would be home in Cleveland while traveling during basketball season.

“Now he’s upset he doesn’t get to see his daughter,” she told Kourtney. “He hasn’t seen True in three weeks.”

While Kourtney suggested they try to make a “positive situation” out of it, Khloé was upset her sister seemed to be dismissing her issues.

“It’s so funny that you vent to me all the time and I let you vent,” she told her. “I’m allowed to voice my personal opinion.”

“You’re a grown woman with a child,” Kourtney snapped back. “You can say no. I don’t think anyone’s gonna cry.”

“Kourtney’s f—ing annoying!” the angry reality star continued to the camera. “She’s not listening to what I’m saying. I’m not complaining about her, I’m venting about a situation, but her comments make me wanna slap her in her f—ing mouth.”

Despite Khloé insisted she no longer had a “tolerance” for her big sister, the two did manage to make up in the end, with the two agreeing to come at one another from a less “defensive place,” and Kourtney saying she would try to pay more attention and learn to appreciate her sister.

“Everyone has their moments,” Kourtney reassured her. “We just need to do our best not to engage in that toxic cycle.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: E!