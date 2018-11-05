‘KUWTK’: Kim Kardashian Tries to Console Khloe Kardashian Over Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal

On Sunday night, Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired one of the most hotly anticipated episodes of the reality series that captured the exact moment Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal erupted just before Khloe Kardashian gave birth to their first child, True.

During the fallout, the Kardashian and Jenner family is notified of Thompson’s cheating via video that surfaced through several reports. While all members of the family are shocked, sister Kim tries her best to console Khloe over the phone while filming a confessional for the E! reality series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hey, are you okay,” Kim asks Khloe, to which Khloe replies through sniffles, “Yeah.”

“Do you want me to come down there?” Kim asks.

“No I’m fine,” Khloe said.

“Did you say you’re trying to come back here to L.A.?” Kim inquired.

“I would love to. I need to figure that out,” Khloe said.

“Well, do you want me to get you a plane and figure it out?” Kim said.

“I’m gonna call Dr. A and see if I can get outta here,” she replies.

“You just have to worry about yourself right now and be calm because —”

Khloe crying, replies, “I can’t be calm. Not right now… I’m trying to figure it out. I’ll call you back.”

In a confessional, Kim reveals the whole incident made her feel helpless and confused.

“[Khloe] doesn’t know what to do and we don’t really know what to do, but we want to be there for her,” Kim said. “And honestly, it’s like I’m in shock. We love Tristan. Like, this is just nothing we suspected. We thought she finally found her prince charming, her happy ending and then f—. Like, why her? It just really, really sucks.”

Prior to the episode’s broadcast, Khloe took to Twitter on Sunday to tell fans how reliving Thompson’s cheating scandal will be “hard to watch” for her.

“Tonight’s episode is an uncomfortable and super emotional one for me, but when we signed up for this show over a decade ago, we signed up for a reality show, which meant showing you guys inside our lives, the good, the bad and the ugly,” Kardashian wrote.

“To relive these moments all over again is incredibly difficult emotionally but I also hope that with every trail, tribulation and curve ball life throws at us, that we ALL get to learn from our journeys,” she added. “Amidst the tough times, I have been blessed with the ultimate gift, my sweet baby True who has changed my life in ways I never could have imagined.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!