‘KUWTK’ Shows Khloe Kardashian Give Birth to Baby True Amid ‘Humiliating’ Tristan Thompson Scandal

Keeping Up With the Kardashians was a tear-jerker of an episode as fans watched Khloé Kardashian give birth to baby True Thompson while also dealing with the fallout from boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

The day after learning that the father of her child had been cheating on her while she was pregnant, Kardashian went into labor with baby True, a sequence of events that had her trying to push her negative emotions until after the birth for the benefit of her little girl.

“This is something that I’ve waited for my entire life. I don’t want to take away anything from this moment, and I have always been a believer of don’t make permanent decisions off temporary emotions,” Kardashian told the cameras. “I want to experience this magical moment and I want this for me and my daughter, and for him at the end of the day.”

She added that she was “mature” enough to set their issues aside for the time being, saying, “And you know what? Me and Tristan will deal with him and I at a later time when this isn’t affecting our child.”

Despite sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian wanting to give Thompson a piece of their mind when the Cleveland Cavaliers player entered the delivery room, at the request of Khloé, the women kept things (mostly) friendly.

“They say girls change your life,” Thompson said of his daughter, at which point Kourtney added shadily, “We can only pray.”

Overall, however, the famous family was pleased with the energy in the room when she welcomed her first child.

“The vibe in the room is calm; I thought there would be way more tension,” Kim told the cameras. “As much as I want to go off, I just don’t think it’s the time. So I’m gonna keep it cute. We don’t have to have a lot of interaction, I just have to be there for her.”

The final moments of labor were an incredibly special moment for the reality personality, who had long wondered if she would get to be a mom herself.

“I’ve always dreamed of being a mom, and I came to the place where I didn’t know if that was going to happen to me,” Kardashian told the cameras. “But I think the fact that we’re in a delivery room for myself this time, for me to give birth, it’s just unreal. I just feel so blessed. This is something I waited for forever.”

After the baby was delivered — by mom Kris Jenner at that — Kardashian decided to put her issues with her boyfriend aside for the moment to allow the little girl to have her first moments with her dad.

“With Tristan, my focus is not if we’re gonna be together or not; my focus is on my daughter and having these beginning moments with my daughter and seeing him be such a great father. That’s what’s important to me.”

Dealing with cheating in the public eye is so much more painful than doing so in private, the Good American designer admitted.

“It’s so much harder to deal with it when it’s so public,” she said, calling the experience “humiliating.”

“He obviously f—ed up major, but I’m not sure how I feel about anything right now,” she said. “In two weeks, I might say, ‘You know what? I don’t trust you, and this isn’t for me,’ or I might say, ‘This is perfect, let’s keep it going.”

The couple has been rumored to be on the rocks since the birth of True in April 2018, but Kardashian defended her treatment of the unfaithful athlete in a series of tweets as the episode aired Sunday.

“Regardless of what Tristan did to me, I was never going to take that moment away from True or Tristan,” she wrote. “She should not be punished for his actions. He is her father and they both deserve to love one another as deeply as They possibly can #KUWTK.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

