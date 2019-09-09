‘KUWTK’ Fans Furious After Khloe Kardashian Says Tristan Thompson Tried to Kiss Her Before True’s 1st Birthday Party

Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans are still shocked at the audacity of Tristan Thompson after Khloé Kardashian revealed during Sunday’s Season 17 premiere the father of her child tried to kiss her as she battled with her emotions over inviting him to daughter True’s first birthday party after the NBA player’s cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods. Admitting she hadn’t spoken to her ex “face-to-face” since the betrayal, Khloé told her family he was still contacting her nonstop, causing her to block him as she decided what to do.

Mom Kris Jenner convinced her to allow him to be involved with his daughter’s milestone, telling her, “It’s her dad. Just listen to me. Nobody wants to be left out of the memories that are made.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I know this is all really fresh for Khloé and she’s really been through a lot, but over time things will heal,” Jenner added to the cameras, drawing on her own experience with ex Robert Kardashian. “And she’ll be so happy about celebrating events with everybody invited.”

Trying to make amends with Thompson, Kardashian agreed to allow him over to her home to put True to bed for the first time since their fall-out, but that he asked her afterwards to share a glass of wine.

“And then he was like, ‘Can I have a hug?’ And then I one-arm hugged him and he was like, ‘One? A one-handed hug?’” Khloé said of what happened next. “I was like, ‘That’s nice enough.’ And then he tried to kiss me and I go, ‘This is the problem with you. You can’t just take what you get.’”

“Then, this morning, he was like, ‘Thank you for letting me see True. She looked great. You looked even better,’” she continued, adding that she was far from appreciative of his flirty nature after all they’d been through.

“I just want him to know, ‘I’m inviting you because you’re True’s dad and I do believe you should be there.’ And I think that’s the best choice for True, that’s really it,” the Revenge Body star explained later. “I don’t want him to take it the wrong way. ‘Cause, sometimes I feel like if I give an inch he takes a mile.”

Despite Kardashian allowing Thompson to come to his daughter’s birthday party, KUWTK fans were quick to condemn his behavior in the situation.

See what happens when you forgive the first time? Now he’s gonna think he can come back whenever he wants since you’ve shown you were a dummy the last time — 🔥Caresha please 🇫🇷 (@drml_woods) September 9, 2019

I love this mess — Matt Westberry (@Salute2ThePOWr) September 9, 2019

#KUWTK Tristan really the guy to say “where my hug at” to his own baby mama after cheating on her with his sister-in-law’s 21 y/o bestie 💀 pic.twitter.com/Ul9vy1LAQs — Stephanie Bailon (@steph_bailon) September 9, 2019

I will personally drop kick Tristan Thompson #kuwtk — Nicole Reza (@nikreza) September 9, 2019

LOLLLL now we all know that Tristan is a “can I have a hug” type of dude #KUWTK — legally brunette (@livraemk) September 9, 2019

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: E!