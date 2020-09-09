'KUWTK' Ending: See Photos of the Family Through the Years

Since 2007, there may not have been a more talked about family than the Kardashian-Jenner clan and after 14 years and 20 seasons, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians series will be coming to an end. The family and network announced the "difficult decision" on Tuesday, a shock to longtime fans. The 19th season will premiere on Sept. 17 with the 20th and final installment set to air some time in 2021.

Over the years, the family has documented all of their biggest moments, all of the ups and downs they encountered and brought plenty of laughs and even some eye rolls along the way. In the joint statement that was signed off by the members of the family as well as Scott Disick, the group said they were "grateful" for everything that transpired from this series. In a separate post, Kim Kardashian thanked the fans and the network, explaining that she wouldn't be in life where she is had it not been the show, a belief also shared by Khloe Kardashian in her Instagram post.

With the series winding down now, that means the Kardashian and Jenners will no longer be starring on E! at a place they have called home for more than a decade. America has watched the family grow up over the years, so here's a look at some photos o fthe family from the start of the show to where they are now.