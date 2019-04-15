‘KUWTK’ Airing Special 2-Hour Celebration of Kourtney Kardashian Sunday

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is kicking off Kourtney Kardashian’s 40th birthday week with a 2-hour special celebrating the oldest Kar-Jenner sister.

While KUWTK fans won’t get the typical new episode Sunday, April 14, after an all-day marathon of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney & Kim Take New York, Kourtney & Kim Take Miami and Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons, the Kourtney’s Pop-Up Birthday! special kicks off at 7 p.m.

Featuring some of fans’ favorite Kourtney moments, there will also be happy birthday messages from the Kar-Jenner family and additional special footage ahead of her actual birthday on April 18.

The Kardashian sisters will be back Sunday, April 21, however, with an episode Kim Kardashian revealed would cover their Halloween celebrations.

“There won’t be an episode of KUWTK on tonight but next weeks episode shows our Halloween shoot as [Victoria’s Secret] angels,” she wrote on Instagram. “Any suggestions of what me and my sisters can be this year?”

Prior to the special, Kourtney got some birthday love from ex Scott Disick and their three children in videos shared by E!.

“Happy birthday, Mom! Happy 40th,” Disick said in the video. “We wish you another happy 40 to come. Keep up the good work, and you look very young, [Penelope] says.”

Penelope, 6, then chimed in: “You look like a 1-year-old.”

Disick continued, “We love you so much. We appreciate everything you do and do for us. You are a wonderful, wonderful mom. Anyway, we love you very much. Everything is awesome about you,mom. We love you very much. Happy 40th.”

The former couple has had their ups and downs since their 2015 split, but recently have been working at being the best co-parents they can be for their kids.

“I can show a message of ‘Parents can get along and work together’ and we travel together,” she said on TODAY in February. “I think it’s a good message to show other people. I’m not doing it for that reason but I think the positive we are doing is nice to [show].”

It appears things are working, with the former couple able to vacation with their children as well as Disick’s longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie. One of the trips was even shown in last week’s episode of KUWTK.

“I was worried about Scott, but it’s really nice to see Scott in full dad mode,” Kourtney told the camera. “And I feel like he’s really focused on this family trip.”

Disick added, “Being able to be together with our kids, I couldn’t be happier that I’m on this trip. We’ve always said that we’re gonna try to be family. This is as close as we can get.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians: Kourtney’s Pop-Up Birthday! special kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment