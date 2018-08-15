Kristin Cavallari Heads Back to Reality Television in ‘Very Cavallari’

After a years-long hiatus from reality TV, Kristin Cavallari is back.

The Hills and Laguna Beach alum will be back on the small screen this summer in Very Cavallari. See her return in a promo for the E! Network show above.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the seven years since she stopped filming The Hills, Cavallari has proven herself as a mom of three, a wife to NFL player Jay Cutler and a successful entrepreneur.

“We just moved to Nashville full-time,” the 31-year-old said in the show’s first look. E! News reports that over the course of the show, she’ll be joined by Cutler, her husband of five years.

While the duo is happily married, Cavallari promises that “of course” there will be drama and “hookups.”

“I started building this lifestyle brand. I have the craziest staff. Of course there is going to be drama. Of course there is going to be hookups,” she said.

In a hint of drama, one of her staff members can be heard saying, “WWKD: What would Kristin do?” to which Cavallari replies, “And not what would Kristin do when she was 23.”

The new series is set to premiere on E! this summer.

While Cavallari’s return isn’t exactly a Hills or Laguna reboot, she says it’s not because she wasn’t into the idea.

“There were talks about it for a minute, but I don’t think anything’s happening,” she told PopCulture.com exclusively in March at the opening of her Uncommon James storefront. “I was 100 percent on board. It’s not because of me it’s not happening.”

Viewers hoping to get a glimpse of her and Cutler’s three kids (Camden, 5, Jaxon, 3, Saylor, 2) will be disappointed, as Cavallari said she doesn’t plan on showing their faces anytime soon.

“I would still never put my kids on a reality TV show,” she told PopCulture.com. “I’ve always said that I’d be open to it if it was something in the fashion world, or you know about my business and my brand, so I stick to that.”

She also explained her reasoning for keeping her kids away from the cameras and off of social media for the most part.

“I just want them to have the choice,” she added. “You know, they’re 5, 3 and 2, I don’t wanna make the choice for them if they want to put their lives all over TV. I mean I don’t even put them on social media, you know, show their faces.”

Cavallari continued: “When they’re old enough to make that decision I want them to have that decision, I don’t want to rob them of that.”