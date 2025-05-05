Kristin Cavallari Reveals Her Return to Reality TV

Kristin Cavallari is making her way back to reality television once again.

The Laguna Beach alum, 38, gives an up-close-and-personal look at her live podcast tour in E!’s upcoming series Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, premiering June 4.

In a first look at the series, released on May 5, Cavallari reveals she’s a little nervous returning to reality TV for the first time since her last show, Very Cavallari, ended in 2020.

“It’s been five years exactly since I’ve had to do this,” the seasoned reality pro admits. “This is my least favorite part of any show.”

During the docuseries, Cavallari said she wants to take fans behind the scenes of her Let’s Be Honest podcast tour, explaining, “The whole point of this tour is to talk about the most scandalous headlines that I’ve been in.” As she tells the crowd at one of her shows, “I want to give them something to write about! Let’s give them some damn headlines.”

It doesn’t take long before Cavallari starts spilling some piping hot tea, revealing she got a “d—k pic” from her guest, Too Hot to Handle‘s Harry Jowsey. As Cavallari’s bestie Justin Anderson sees the shot in question, he remarks, “It’s gigantic!”

Joined onstage later by Nikki and Brie Garcia, Nikki reveals the biggest lesson she’s learned amid her divorce from ex-husband Artem Chigvintsev is to “make them sign a prenup.” Cavallari later courts controversy as she reunites with Southern Charm‘s Craig Conover at one of her shows, with Anderson daring the two to kiss mid-performance.

Also making appearances on Cavallari’s tour are Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak, the cast of Laguna Beach Season 2, and model Camille Kostek.

It’s not all fun and gossip on tour, however, as Cavallari and Anderson are seen getting into tiffs along the way as the MTV alum expresses she wishes people would “just get off [her] f—king back for one day.” Cavallari jokes with Anderson later, “Dude, road life is not for everybody.”

(Photo credit: Stephanie Diani/NBCUniversal)

Each episode of Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour “will feature candid conversations with famous friends, Bravolebrities, memorable exes and other notable celebs from Kristin’s life as they unfold the stories behind their buzziest headlines – and make new ones – with jaw-dropping revelations that set the record straight,” according to the show’s official description. “With stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Boston and New York, the series also follows Kristin and BFF Justin Anderson off the stage as they explore local hot spots in each city with friends and podcast guests.”

Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour premieres Wednesday, June 4 at 10 p.m. ET with two back-to-back half-hour episodes. The premiere episodes will also air simultaneously across Bravo. Each episode will drop a week later on Peacock, when fans will also be able to listen to the featured Let’s Be Honest podcast episode.