Kristin Cavallari Relaunches Reality Career With New Show

Kristin Cavallari is making her return to reality TV, 14 years after Laguna Beach skyrocketed her to fame on MTV.

The former reality personality, 31, is getting her own show on E!, reports TMZ, which will follow her life and fashion career in Nashville, Tennessee, despite previously vowing she would never go back to television for the sake of her family. The show is slated to premiere later this year, but is still in production.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cavallari’s new show will follow her at home and at work, while she works to expand her jewelry line Uncommon James, which is set to open another store front in the Southern city.

The Dancing with the Stars alum won’t be making her life an open book, however.

While speaking last month with The Hills castmates Spencer and Heidi Pratt on their podcast, Make Speidi Famous Again, she said she would never allow her children to be on TV.

“To go back to that now as a mom and a wife, it would have to be different,” she said. “I would have to be an executive producer. I would have to have more control and it would have to be more on my kind of terms. I would never put my kids on a reality show.”

Cavallari and her NFL player husband Jay Cutler share three children — sons Camden, 5, and Jaxon, 3, and daughter Saylor, 2.

Cutler is believed to be making brief appearances on the show during scenes shot at home, despite her assurances on the podcast that he has no interest in entering the reality television realm like NFL brethren Kroy Biermann, whose show Don’t Be Tardy focuses on his life with his Real Housewives of Atlanta personality wife Kim Zolciak Biermann.

Cavallari’s new show is a vast departure from her attitude about returning to reality TV in 2012.

When asked at the time if she would ever do another reality series, she declined, telling HollywoodLife.com, “My family is too precious to me.”

“A lot of relationships and friendships I had during The Hills and Laguna Beach were ruined, so I would never risk that with my family,” she said.

It was only last month, during an appearance on the Pratts’ podcast that she said she would be “open” to the idea.

Although Cutler plays for the Miami Dolphins, Cavallari and her family have been living in Nashville for six years, she told Entertainment Tonight in April.

“We have actually had our house [in Nashville] for about six years. We would spend summers there in the off-season,” she explained. “This has always been the plan. The plan was always to move to Nashville when Jay was done with football, but even if [he] were to play, I would still move to Nashville with the kids and stay put.”

“Whatever he ends up doing, it would be for such a short amount of time. I don’t want to bounce my kids around too much,” the mother of three added. “I would just rather move to Nashville, get them situated [and] get them in their school.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @kristincavallari