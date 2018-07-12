Kristin Cavallari Jokes Husband Jay Cutler Had ‘No Game’ When Courting Her

Kristin Cavallari opened up about the beginning of her 5-year marriage with Jay Cutler.

The couple has welcomed three children into their family: sons Camden, 5, and Jaxon, 4, and 2-year-old daughter, Taylor. Despite their busy home and work lives, the pair still make time for date night.

In a new clip from Sunday’s new episode of Very Cavallari, first released by PEOPLE, the 31-year-old Uncommon James creator is out to dinner with her husband when she reveals how Cutler, 35, swept her off her feet, despite the fact that he has “no game.”

“Jay was actually incredibly sweet, that was the man that I fell in love with,” Cavallari remembered while at dinner. “Writing me love emails and love letters when I would be in L.A. because it was long distance.”

The Hills veteran added, “Jay has this image, this persona. But Jay has no game! Let me just put that on record. I don’t know how he got me, but he has no game. I have much better game than Jay. Trust.”

“I’d come in town, we’d have so much fun together, and then I don’t know what happened,” she said to the former Chicago Bears quarterback during the dinner with her best friend, Kelly Henderson.

Cutler responded, “You decided to go to bed at 8:45 every night.”

Fans get a chance to take a look at Cavallari and Cutler’s relationship on new reality series Very Cavallari. The show, which centers on Cavallari’s life with Cutler in Nashville, Tennessee and the drama surrounding the opening of her Uncommon James storefront, premiered on July 8, and brought with it not only a fun look into Cavallari’s reality, but those of her charismatic friends and employees.

In the first episode, viewers learned that post-retirement from the NFL, Cutler declared battle on the other parents at his kids’ school pickup. The show also introduced some of Cavallari’s employees, while also introducing a tense power struggle between them.

The reality star and her husband Jay Cutler are also facing some big changes in their personal lives as the couple just listed their mansion in Nashville up for sale.

The beautiful Mediterranean-style 19,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom home in the Bancroft community of Nashville is listed for $7.9 million.

Reports said the couple is not moving away from the Middle Tennessee city, there are just relocating within city limits.

“This house has a lot to offer,” he said. “We have a lot of memories in that house and we will miss it. We got married and had three children since we have owned that house, so it’s been a huge part of our life and hopefully someone will enjoy it as much as we have.”

Very Cavallari airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on E!