Kristin Cavallari to Host ‘Paradise Hotel’ Reboot on Fox

Kristin Cavallari is dipping her toes into reality television yet again, with the former MTV star set to host Fox’s reboot of the dating show Paradise Hotel.

Paradise Hotel ran for one season on Fox in 2003 and another in 2008 on MyNetwork TV and Fox Reality Channel and follows a group of singles at an exclusive tropical resort. Contestants try to remain at the resort by pairing up, in the hopes of leaving with a cash prize. The reboot will be updated for the modern age by giving viewers the chance to attempt to influence the show via social media.

“Paradise Hotel follows a group of singles who are given the opportunity of a lifetime — to check in to an exclusive tropical resort — and check out with big money,” the show’s official description reads. “Immersed in a gorgeous setting, these strangers will be surrounded by sun, fun, flirtation and romance — all cloaked in a wild competition. This paradise won’t last forever…it will take strategy to remain there. Each week, one single will leave the hotel to make room for a brand-new guest. In a new twist, viewers can play along at home, using social media to try and influence what happens on screen, including helping to decide who stays and who goes.”

The revival will premiere on Fox on May 9 with a two-hour special beginning at 8 p.m. ET and will then air three nights a week on Mondays at 8 p.m., Wednesdays at 9 p.m. and Thursdays at 8 p.m. in an “as it happens” format for five-weeks. Thursday’s episodes of the show will be two-hours with live elements while the Monday and Wednesday shows will be one hour.

“I’m so excited to be hosting Paradise Hotel this summer!” Cavallari said in a statement, via E! News. “This show literally has everything — dating, love triangles, alliances, competition — and I can’t wait to stir the pot and have a front-row seat to all the drama!”

Cavallari entered the reality TV scene on Laguna Beach from 2004-2006 before starring on the latter seasons of The Hills, which ended in 2010. She and her husband, Jay Cutler, launched their E! show, Very Cavallari, in 2018, and she’s also appeared in films.

“Kristin grew up on the frontlines of reality television and is the perfect host to introduce Paradise Hotel to a new generation of viewers,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, FOX Entertainment. “The show is a fun balance of romantic love, cutthroat competition and humor, and Kristin’s unique experience, especially with live television, makes her the best person to navigate the wild, unpredictable moments.”

Due to her new reality TV commitments, namely her E! show, Cavallari won’t be appearing on MTV’s upcoming reboot of the The Hills, titled New Beginnings.

“I’m excited to see it, like everybody else. I would love to do some sort of cameo or something. I can’t, because of [Very Cavallari]. But yes, it would have been tough to kind of go back to that whole lifestyle and all of that drama,” Cavallari told Us Weekly. “I talked to Audrina [Patridge], she said it’s been hard for her. So, yeah, I’m kind of happy that I kind of don’t have to go back to that whole lifestyle.”

