Kris Jenner Throws Back to the Time Daughter Kylie Sang With Gwen Stefani

Kris Jenner is proud of all her children, but she’s also not afraid to poke a little fun at herself or her famous family members.

Over the weekend, she did just that with an Instagram post featuring a throwback video of daughter Kylie Jenner at a Gwen Stefani concert, with the young makeup mogul sharing the stage with Stefani for a quick singalong.

Kris posted the video as part of a meme that read, “‘Kylie Jenner has no talent’ okay explain this,” indicating the clip, in which a young Jenner is offered the microphone by Stefani to sing a line of the star’s song “Hollaback Girl.”

“Exactly,” Kris captioned the post. “Love you @kyliejenner #talented #proudmama #explainthis @gwenstefani #kyliesfirstgwenstefaniconcert.”

The criticism of “no talent” has been leveled at the Kardashians for years, but while they might not be actors or musicians, each family member has made a name for themselves in multiple ways, with many of the siblings branching out into various business ventures.

In 2015, Kylie founded Kylie Cosmetics, which is on track to become a $1 billion brand by 2022, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

Kris told the outlet in 2017 that Kylie Cosmetics had done $420 million in retail sales in 18 months, confirming the massive scale of the business, which had previously only been speculated about.

Kylie originally launched her Kylie Lip Kits in November 2015 with three shades that sold out in just seconds, with the 20-year-old adding dozens of products from there, including eyeshadows, highlighters and more.

Since then, Kylie has only continued her run as a mogul and has also become a mom, welcoming daughter Stormi in February.

In a recent Q&A on YouTube, the reality star revealed that her daughter had not inherited her lips, something Kylie has previously admitted to being insecure about.

“I prayed and prayed that she would have my big eyes, and she has the biggest eyes ever,” the new mom said of the features her daughter inherited. “The one thing I was insecure about, she has. She has the most perfect lips in the whole entire world. She ain’t get those from me. Thank her dad for those.”

Kylie herself also shared that she has removed the fillers from her own lips, confirming the change after fans noticed her appearance in a recent Instagram snap.

“I got rid of all my filler,” she responded to one fan, along with two nervous faces and one smiling emoji.

