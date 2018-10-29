Kris Jenner Reportedly Stressed Over Fate of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’

Kris Jenner is reportedly stressed out over the fate of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as the show airs to all-time low ratings.

According to Radar Online, the matriarch of the Jenner/Kardashian clan is nervous in-part due to the show only having one season left on its contract with E!.

“Kris says all the time she wants the show to go on for ten more seasons, and if she had her way she’d do the show until she dies,” a source close to the situation said.

While Jenner would to get a multi-season renewal with the network, the source says the big setback is that the rest of the family — such as her daughters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner — have all moved on.

“Kim is already moving on to produce new projects of her own and the rest of the girls have terrific footholds in modeling and merchandising,” the source explained. “Of the family, only for Kris is keeping the show on the air the #1 priority, and the network has already given up on their once lucrative business of creating spinoffs of the show.”

“Even Ryan Seacrest, who is still as involved as he can be, has other things he’s working on and leaves Kim to her own devices in terms of keeping the show relevant,” the source went on to share.

“It doesn’t help that pretty much the only advice people give Kris about all this is that she – and the kids – should quit ‘KUWTK’ before they get fired,” the source also revealed. “That’s just not where her heart is at all!”

The Kardashian who is reportedly most ready to see the show end, or least exit herself, is eldest sister Kourtney.

“She hasn’t wanted to do this for a couple of years now and told Kris that she does not want to sign another contract after this one ends,” a separate source said.

“She got what she needed out of the show and it has made her insanely wealthy,” the source continued. “At the same time, it has destroyed her relationship with Kim and it is beyond repair.”

However, Kylie and Kendall Jenner both have reportedly felt the same way, so it’s not just Kourtney, according to the source.

New episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians air on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.