Kris Jenner Says Her Daughters Having Babies Is ‘Like a Faucet’ That ‘Won’t Turn Off’

Kris Jenner is grateful to be a grandma, and dropping hints left and right that she’ll soon have more grandchildren to love.

During the holiday special of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kris dresses up in a disguise alongside Foodgod Jonathan Cheban to go shopping for daughters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s five kids. Daughters Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian are also rumored to be pregnant with their first children alongside their respective boyfriends Travis Scott and Tristan Thompson.

Kim Kardashian is also expecting another child with husband Kanye West via a surrogate.

“One of my favorite traditions during the holidays is to shop for all the kids for Christmas — and now, it’s extra special because I get to shop for all the grandkids,” Kris gushes. “It never seems to end, which is exciting.”

Later, when the family is eating Thanksgiving dinner together, Kris breaks down when daughter Kylie Jenner says she is the most thankful for her.

“I’m thankful for my mom, because I don’t know what I would do without you,” she says. “You’re like, my favorite person on the planet. You really are. I hold you in high regard.”

Kris, getting choked up, says she is the most grateful for her kids and her grandkids this year.

“I used to pray that one of you guys would have a baby,” she says. “And now it’s like a faucet that that we turned on and it won’t turn off, so the fact that I have all these grandchildren — it’s been the most amazing journey to watch your kids [have kids]. It’s truly the meaning of life.”

“I want to add that I’m grateful for my mom, too,” chimes in Khloé, joking that her mom may have had a few too many alcoholic beverages.

“I never get tired of hearing it,” jokes Kris.

“I feel so blessed that my kids love [the holiday season] as much as I do,” she adds. “And it means as much to them as it does to me.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!