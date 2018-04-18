Kris Jenner Wishes Kourtney Kardashian Happy Birthday in Throwback Snap

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 39th birthday on April 18, and the reality personality has been receiving plenty of happy messages from her famous family members to mark the occasion.

Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, celebrated the day with a throwback snap, posting a photo of herself holding her eldest child when the 39-year-old was just an infant.

“Happy birthday @kourtneykardash!!!!” Jenner gushed on Instagram. “My first born, my gift from God, my amazing precious blessing!! You have given me so much joy and love and beautiful immeasurable experiences and memories since the day you were born and I thank God every single day that he chose me to be your mom. I’m so proud of you… you are the most amazing mom, sister, auntie and daughter and I love you with all of my heart forever and ever.”

Happy birthday @kourtneykardash! My first born, my gift from God, my amazing precious blessing!! You have given me so much joy and love and beautiful immeasurable experiences and memories since the day you were born and I thank God every single day that he chose me to be your mom pic.twitter.com/YHaV94RoNe — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) April 18, 2018

Kardashian’s sister Kim Kardashian also celebrated with a photo, though hers was a new shot from the pair’s recent vacation to Turks and Caicos.

The photo sees the two sisters lounging on a plush sofa in the tropical paradise, with Kardashian in a green ensemble and Kim sporting camouflage. Both wore tiny sunglasses and had their hair slicked back, with Kardashian’s in a ponytail and Kim’s in two long braids.

Happy Birthday to my friend I’ve had the longest in my life! Wouldn’t know what to do without you! Have the best birthday ever!!!! @kourtneykardash pic.twitter.com/RPmNPDYebv — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 18, 2018

“Happy Birthday to my friend I’ve had the longest in my life!” Kim wrote. “Wouldn’t know what to do without you! Have the best birthday ever!!!!”

Kim is younger than Kardashian by two years, so Kardashian really is Kim’s longest friend. The pair celebrated that bond during their tropical vacation, posting plenty of snaps together featuring the duo on the beach and basically living their best lives.

The KKW Beauty founder previously shared a snap with Kardashian on National Sibling Day, showing the duo lounging on the beach wearing coordinating black bikinis and orange visors.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kourtneykardash