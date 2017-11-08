Kris Jenner Reveals Her Thoughts on the End of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashains’

Kris Jenner is not only the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family, she is also one of Hollywood’s most powerful and brilliant mangers.

It has been over a decade since the world was introduced to the family on their mega successful reality TV show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

When the show premiered in 2007, Jenner was best known for being the ex-wife of O.J. Simpson’s attorney Robert Kardashian who was then married to Bruce Jenner. The family’s popularity shot up again after Kim Kardashian‘s sex tape.

Over the years, the famous family has taken on countless business deals, spinoff series and quickly hit A-list territory.

With almost 200 episodes, 11 spinoffs and millions of viewers across the world, the Kardashians are a name very little people do not know.

“I think the show is an amazing foundation for everything else we do,” Jenner admits, when asked why the family continues to do the series when it seems their fame has surpassed the need for their show.

Despite their major success, fans shouldn’t expect for the series to end any time soon. Jenner says she has not discussed how KUWTK might end.

Read on for Jenner’s interview with Variety, where she talks all things KUWTK and her famous daughters.

The Beginning of ‘KUWTK’

When KUWTK came about, the family owned their clothing stores and Jenner was managing Bruce’s career as a motivational speaker.

Jenner says the family was incredibly excited when they were offered their reality show. “Everybody had always said to me constantly, ‘Oh my gosh, you guys would have the greatest reality show,’” Jenner said.

At the time, they didn’t expect for this journey to take them where they are now.

In addition to the world immediately falling in love with their close-knit bond, their reality show was one of the first of its kind. “That was a time when reality shows were just becoming something people were aware of,” Jenner said. “I remember that year in particular there was a writer’s strike, and it was something where we certainly didn’t need a writer, so it kind of worked out.”

When Did They First Get Noticed?

Jenner revealed that their lives changed “pretty immediate.”

“The more that people watched, the more they became emotionally invested in our family,” she said.

The family really noticed the fame when their clothing stores started turning into tourist attractions.

“It happened overnight where one day we could go to work in our clothing stores and the next day, there were people flying in from Australia to just see what it was all about,” Jenner shared.

Why Keep Doing ‘KUWTK?’

Many people may wonder why the Kardashians keeping filming their reality show, well the answer is simple.

“We love what we’re doing,” Jenner said. “I get to spend every single day with my family. I wake up every morning and I get to work with my kids and it’s a great jumping-off place for everything we do. And we love who we work with.”

Jenner revealed that some of the crew of KUWTK has been with the family since “Day 1, Season 1, Episode 1, so it’s like we’re with our family everyday.

“It’s become a lifestyle for us and something that we are truly passionate about, or we wouldn’t be doing it,” she said.

When Will ‘KUWTK’ End?

Jenner has no plans for the reality TV show to end any time soon.

“I used to just joke and say it’ll be when Kylie gets married in 20 years, and here we are 10 years later,” she said. “Who thought a decade later we would still be going as strong as we are.”

“It’s really interesting because there are so many people emotionally invested in the family, and they want to see the ups and the downs and the good and the bad and the ugly and all of it,” she continued.

Jenner also discussed whether or not any of her kids have voiced their desire to stop the show.

“I think everybody has their breaks that they need from time to time,” she explained. “If somebody’s really had enough and they’re overwhelmed or they’re really crazy or they’re filming, everybody still is able to take a break for a minute and it still works out.”