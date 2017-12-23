See the Hilarious Christmas Present Jennifer Lawrence Gifted Kris Jenner

Academy Award winning actress Jennifer Lawrence‘s obsession with the Kardashians has earned her a close friendship with the family’s matriarch.

On Saturday, Kris Jenner revealed an image of presents she received from Lawrence, whom she touts her “BFF.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My BFF [Jennifer Lawrence] asked me what I wanted for Christmas and of course I said a Porsche, DUH.” She wrote. “My girl didn’t disappoint. Thank you Jen I love you!!!”

As pictured in the foyer of Jenner’s home is a Porsche, but not in the way fans would imagine. Instead, Lawrence teased the 62-year-old “momager” with a toy one, perfect for her grandchildren, Kim Kardashian West’s kids North, 4, and Saint, 2; Kourtney Kardashian’s kids Reign, 3, Penelope, 5, and Mason, 8; and Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream, 1.

Jenner and Lawrence might seem like an unexpected friendship, but the two have been tight for a long time. In August 2015, Jenner posted a birthday message for Lawrence with a photo of the two getting cozy in bed.

“Happy Birthday you piece of s—,” Jenner wrote. “God I love you, [Jennifer Lawrence]. Thanks for making this night a night to remember…..even if we did get caught… I love you Happy Birthday Gorgeous!!!”