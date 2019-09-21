Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Reportedly Not in a Relationship Despite Recent Photos

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have been spending time together again, but don’t read too much into it just yet. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and model ex-boyfriend were photographed together earlier this week holding hands, sparking speculation the pair had gotten back together.

While the photos showed the former couple being friendly and showing some PDA, it appears they are currently no more than just friends.

“They spend some time together. It’s more of a friend situation,” a source told PEOPLE Saturday.

“You could call it casually dating. It’s definitely not a relationship. They have known each other for a long time and Kourtney has fun with him,” the source added. “She isn’t happy about being photographed with him though. She has been trying to just keep it private.”

Kardashian and Bendjima ended their relationship in August 2018. The model was Kardashian’s first public relationship since her nine-year relationship with Scott Disick. The couple started seeing each other in 2016, though Kardashian kept the pairing under wraps for a long time.

After the breakup, a source told the outlet the relationship caused some distance between Kourtney and her famous family.

“Kourtney was always so private and closed off when it came to Younes, and that really distanced herself from her sisters,” the insider said. “Things are fine with them now and I’m sure they’ll get even more back to normal now that it seems he’s out of the picture for good.”

Kardashian was also romantically linked to Grown-ish actor and family friend Luka Sabbat after her split from Bendjima. Both Sabbat and Bendjima were guests at Kardashian’s birthday party in April.

Kardashian’s other former flame, Disick, made headlines after the release of a sneak peek of Keeping Up With the Kardashians showed him arguing with Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble after he threatened to spank Scott and Kardashian’s 7-year-old daughter Penelope.

“[Disick] doesn’t like letting anyone get in his lane, and that’s exactly what he feels Corey did to him,” a source told InTouch of the argument. “Scott likes Corey, he likes that he looks out for Kris and the family’s best interest, but he didn’t appreciate him sticking his two cents in where it didn’t belong. Corey saying that his daughter Penelope might need a ‘whipping’ was the wrong thing to say. Scott lost it and for good reason. … He feels that Corey crossed the line and he told him so. … He knows what Corey meant, but still, it’s not something you say, especially about someone else’s kids. Corey listened and they’ve since moved on, but Scott won’t forget it.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!